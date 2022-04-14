STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($41.30) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.92).

STM stock opened at €34.68 ($37.69) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($23.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.09.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

