StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

