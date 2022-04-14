StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:FRD opened at $8.50 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37.
About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)
