StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 1,229.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.
SVAUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.
OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.51 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.
About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
