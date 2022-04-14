Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 381,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.
