Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 381,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 125,178 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 86,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter.

