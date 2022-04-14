Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

