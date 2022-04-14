Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.09

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 371984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 588,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,772,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

