Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,320 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,256 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Citrix Systems worth $42,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 530.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.00 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

