Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Textron worth $48,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Textron by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.