Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Annaly Capital Management worth $45,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

