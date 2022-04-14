Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.60% of Skillz worth $48,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

