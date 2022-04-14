Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $39,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

