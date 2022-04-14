Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.85 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

