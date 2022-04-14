Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,843,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.39% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

