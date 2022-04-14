Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 116,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.