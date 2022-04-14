Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,563 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Highwoods Properties worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.