Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,578 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $43,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

