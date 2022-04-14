Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,578 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $43,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.