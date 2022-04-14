Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,390 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Teleflex worth $41,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,386,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.08.

NYSE:TFX opened at $338.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.