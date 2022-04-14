Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,467 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Wayfair worth $38,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.39. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

