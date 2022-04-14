Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $42,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 54,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $65.68 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

