Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.54. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,547,410 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $17,533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 8,115,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

