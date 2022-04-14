Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.54. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,547,410 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
