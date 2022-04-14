Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 376.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.91).

SDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.41) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,029.48). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($14,790.20). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,999.

Superdry stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.80 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 268,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,240. The stock has a market cap of £140.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.84. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.42).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

