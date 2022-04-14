Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

