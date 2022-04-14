Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 605,518 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,441,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 833,600 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 914,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 332,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 932,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 504,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

