Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.