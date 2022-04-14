Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
