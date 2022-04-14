Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Swiss Life has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SZLMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

