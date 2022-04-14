Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Swiss Re in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

