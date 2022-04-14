Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

