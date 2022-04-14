SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 199,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $652,435. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.