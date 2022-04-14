Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Erste Group

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Shares of TSM traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,776,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $96.91 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 708,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,910 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 299,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

