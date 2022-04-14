Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,771. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,089,914.52.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.