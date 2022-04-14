Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.27.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 324,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.