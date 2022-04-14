Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.27.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 324,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.