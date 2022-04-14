TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.29.

Shares of TRP opened at C$72.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.01 billion and a PE ratio of 38.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Director Mark Yeomans bought 421 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

