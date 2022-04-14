Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$49.53 to C$58.00. The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 158080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.