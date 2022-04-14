Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CSFB

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.62.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.23. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$29.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

