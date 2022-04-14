TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

TGNA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

