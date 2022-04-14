Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 115,026 shares.The stock last traded at $21.75 and had previously closed at $21.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

