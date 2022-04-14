Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

