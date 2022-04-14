TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $125,590.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.65 or 0.07472906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,332.61 or 0.99873946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041418 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

