Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

