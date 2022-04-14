Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRNO. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

