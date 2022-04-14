Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,022.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $923.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.