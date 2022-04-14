Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Tether has a market cap of $82.67 billion and approximately $58.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00047334 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,613,951,816 coins and its circulating supply is 82,648,836,091 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.