TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.00. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 80,217 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

