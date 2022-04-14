The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

