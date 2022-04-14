The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 3,225 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($42.03) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,419 ($31.52) on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24). The stock has a market cap of £46.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,291.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,288.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

