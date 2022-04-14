The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $48.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of CFLT opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 615,900 shares of company stock valued at $23,092,705 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

