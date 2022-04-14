The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

