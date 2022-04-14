The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Scott R. Lewis Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HIG opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 351,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

