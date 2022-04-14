The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The stock has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

